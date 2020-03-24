Nigeria announces additional measures to curb spread of coronavirus

Nigeria has announced additional measures to check the spread of the coronavirus after recording the first death from the virus and 40 infected cases.The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 10 new cases, six from Lagos, three from Abuja and one from Edo State, bringing the total number of cases to 40.

In addition to announcing the new measures to check the spread the virus, the Nigerian government warned that the nonchalant attitude of some citizens to regulations may prompt the government to deploy the military in tracing and apprehending recalcitrant case contacts.

The additional measures include the indefinite suspension of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Council of States meeting, closure of the nation’s land borders to human traffic and the restriction of activities in Lagos, and Abuja.

The government also directed people on non-essential services to stay at home.

According to the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the government has recalled doctors and nurses from retirement.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, late on Monday, announced that the Council of State meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday had been postponed.

He said that a circular would soon be issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, for immediate action to be taken to protect federal civil and public servants from the pandemic.

“If and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilised and deployed. The federal government is at the highest level, engaging with state governors in order to ensure a collaborative and effective response to COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Head of Service of the Federation on Monday night gave effect to the federal government’s directive on the need to safeguard the welfare of its service personnel.

She told all civil servants from level 12 and below to stay at home from today till further notice.