Nigeria announces closure of land borders ahead of general elections

Published on 14.02.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), has directed the closure of
all Nigerian land borders with effect from Friday Feb. 15 to Sunday Feb. 17 for the Saturday
Presidential and National Assembly elections.According to a statement issued by the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS),

Mr. Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja on Thursday, there will be restriction of movements across the

Nigerian borders during the election on the days announced.

“The public is to take note and ensure compliance,” the statement said..

