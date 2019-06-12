Nigeria: APC takes over leadership of National Assembly

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has effectively edged out the opposition from the leadership of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) which was inaugurated on Wednesday.All the new leaders that emerged belong to the APC unlike in the last NASS where the leadership was hijacked by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Ahmed Lawan emerged the President of the Senate, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege emerged as deputy Senate President.

The House of Representatives elected Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and Mr. Ahmed Idris as the Deputy Speaker.

The current situation, where APC has taken over the Assembly and the Executive has excited Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party.

He said that with the emergence of the party’s preferred candidates as presiding officers of the 9th Assembly, the ruling party would have no reason not to deliver on its promises.

”Nigerians with their eyes open gave the APC the executive, they also gave us overwhelming majority in the two arms of the National Assembly

”And I think in doing that they also expect that this time around, APC would have no excuse not to deliver,” he said.

Reacting to the outcome of the election in the Senate, a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, said that it was an indication that the members-elect voted their choice.

He urged them to hit the ground running, noting that Nigerians are expecting their contributions to the growth of the economy.

He said the voting was democratic and keenly contested because nobody came unopposed.

“The victors should do the needful in the interest of the masses,” he said.

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, said the way in which the senators-elect conducted themselves was impressive.

Shekarau, who is a member of the 9th Senate, said it was a victory for democracy.

“I congratulate all the senators-elect for democratic rights in their voting and I congratulate the president,” he said.

Sen. Barau Jibrin said the outcome of the election was good for democracy.

He said with Lawan’s leadership, he was optimistic that the 9th Senate would be rancour free.

He added that he was hopeful that democracy would get stronger as the years go by and what happened was a clear indication of how much senators-elect believe in Lawan’s leadership style.