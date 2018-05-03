Nigeria: Apex bank injects $210m into foreign exchange market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market in its efforts to sustain liquidity in the market.According to a statement by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, on Wednesday in Abuja, $100 million was offered to the authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

It added that the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) segment received $55 million, while the $55 million was allocated to invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA)

The statement reiterated CBN’s capacity to continue to sustain the foreign exchange intervention.

Okorafor urged Deposit Money Banks to continue to honour requests from customers with genuine needs, noting that the apex bank would continue to sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.