Nigeria: Apex bank pegs interest rate on agric, manufacturing loans at 9%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that agricultural, manufacturing, growth and employment stimulating sectors can now borrow long term loan of about $33 million at consolidated 9 percent interest rate.The new credit policy called the Guidelines for Accessing Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) through CRR and Corporate Bonds, which was released by the CBN on Thursday, marks a big departure from the excruciating interest rate regime of 25-30 percent that has been blamed for stifling enterprises in the country.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the new directive was aimed at increasing the flow of credit to the real sectors of agriculture and manufacturing.

He said that the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) would henceforth be incentivised to direct affordable, long-term bank credit to the manufacturing, agriculture, as well as other sectors considered by the CBN as employment and growth stimulating.

He said also that Corporate, Triple-A rated companies would be encouraged to issue long-term Corporate Bonds (CBs).

According to him, the CBs Funding Programme has already been put in place to enable the CBN and the general public invest in the CBs.

Okorafor said the Bank had put in place another programme under the Differentiated Cash Reserves Requirement (DCRR) Regime.

He explained that under the programme, banks interested in providing Credit Financing to new and expansion projects in the real sector could request for the release of funds from their Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to finance the projects.

Making further clarifications, Okorafor said that the tenor for the Differentiated CRR would be a minimum of seven years with a two-year moratorium.

For the Corporate Bonds programme, he said that the tenor and the moratorium would be specified in the prospectus by the issuing corporate.

Okorafor therefore advocated for a total compliance with the guidelines by the stakeholders.

He also reiterated the apex bank’s determination to encourage projects that would further enhance Nigeria’s import substitution strategies.

The guidelines followed the recommendation of the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its 119th meeting held between 23 and 24 July, in which it emphasised the need to increase the flow of credit to the real sectors of the economy to consolidate economic recovery.