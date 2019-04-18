Nigeria approves $150m loan from AfDB

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the request to obtain a loan of 150 million dollars from the African Development Bank (AfDF) to finance the Nigerian Electrification Project.The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the end of the meeting of the Council, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

She said an additional 50 million dollars loan facility from the African Grow Together Fund was also approved for the execution of the electrification project.

According to her, the project which is a nationwide initiative, has four components and will be implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency.

“First, it approved 150 million dollars loan facility from African Development Bank and 50 million dollars loan from African Grow Together Fund to finance the Nigeria electrification project.

“The project is a nationwide initiative to be implemented by the rural electrification agency. The project aligns with the strategy of Federal Government on electrifying rural communities.

“The project has four components, first is solar hybrid mini-grid for rural economic development, the second is productive appliances equipment for up-grid communities and the third is energising education while the fourth component is institutional capacity building,” she added.

She said the project aligned with the strategy of the federal government on electrifying the rural communities, adding that eight universities would benefit from the project.

The minister revealed that the project when fully implemented would benefit about 500,000 people while 105,000 households would have access to electricity supply.

“The maximum power that will be generated will be 76.5 megawatts installed generating capacity, part of which is 68,000 megawatts of solar.

“Eight universities will benefit from this scheme and about 20,000 small, micro, medium enterprises across different communities in the nation,” she said.

The minister also disclosed that the council approved another 27.3 million dollars loan facility from IADE which is Nigeria’s component for the execution of the North Core Dorsal Regional Transmission Project aimed at connecting Nigeria, Niger, Benin Republic, Togo and Burkina Faso.

She said the project has a high voltage 330 kilowatts transmission line to facilitate energy trade among participants.

“The project is in the total sum of 640 million dollars out of which each of the four countries involved has a component.

“Nigeria has the smallest component in this pact which is a total loan of $27.3 million IADE facility.

“It is a concessionary loan. This is a loan that the four countries are taking together; the other three countries have concluded theirs, so this is one of the final stages for Nigeria to conclude its process,” she said.

The minister also disclosed that the council approved 20 million dollars for the Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan

She said the facility was from the French Development Agency and that the objective of the project was to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of Lagos urban area and to promote urban development through efficient and effective transport system.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, said the executive arm of government would be forwarding a bill to the National Assembly for the establishment of Nigerian Army University in Biu in Borno State.

According to him, the preparation of the bill is a follow up to an earlier approval given by the Council for the establishment of the university.

He explained that when fully established, the proposed university would cater for the educational needs of officers and men of the Nigerian armed Forces.