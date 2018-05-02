Nigeria Army bans officers from using social media to air grievances

The Nigerian army has banned members of the armed forces from using the social media to air their grievances or discuss operational strategies.The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, who issued the warning on Wednesday, explained that such acts could be injurious to national security.

Declaring open the Officers Office Management and Documents Security Workshop at the Command Officers Mess, Abuja on Wednesday, Buratai warned that resorting to the social media was highly prohibited by the military.

He noted that the army has well established channels to address complaints.

He said that the workshop was meant to equip officers on the importance of securing service documents in a manner that would not jeopardise any operations and administration.

The army chief said that to check the excesses of some officers, a directorate had already been established to focus solely on the management of the social media in the service.

“The social media has brought out additional challenges to information security which are being used by misguided personnel contrary to our service rules.

“The Nigerian Army has an extant policy on the use of social media which prohibits among others, the use of social media to discuss or disclose service matters.

“It is indeed unfortunate and unprofessional for service personnel to resort to social media to disclose classified information or express grievances when the army has well established channels for addressing complaints,” he said.

He noted that the ultimate objective of the forum is to build capacity to effectively support the vision, which is to have a professional responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role.