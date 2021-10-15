Nigeria army eyes acquisition of military equipment from Russia

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, says the Nigerian Army (NA) will further explore the cordial bilateral relations between the NA and the Russian government for the acquisition of military equipment to enhance its operations across the country.Receiving the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, Yahaya recalled the long existing relations between the Nigerian Army and Russia and expressed the need to rekindle the relationship for their mutual benefit.

The Nigerian army chief solicited the support of the Russian Government in the provision of sophisticated equipment to shore up the army’s combat efficiency in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other sundry crimes orchestrating insecurity in some parts of the country.

He assured the Ambassador of the determination of the Nigerian army in sustaining the cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the army in Abuja, the Russian envoy lauded the contributions of the Nigerian Army to the stability of the continent and described Nigeria as critical on the African continent in terms of military capability, trade and investment.

Local media reports on Friday quoted the ambassador as saying that Russia was interested in supporting the Nigerian Army through the provision of equipment and technical assistance.

The ambassador also affirmed the significance of the Aviation Unit of the Nigerian army in the enhancement of its operations in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other crimes.