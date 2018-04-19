Nigeria army loses 13 soldiers in five northern states

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has that 13 soldiers were killed in five northern states of Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Taraba and Kaduna during the Operation Ayem Akpatuma (Operation Cat Race).The DHQ said on Wednesday in Abuja that 147 herdsmen were arrested and seven soldiers wounded during the operation.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. John Agim, told journalists the herdsmen arrested were handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

Speaking on the various military operations across the country, Agim stressed the need for greater understanding and support for the military on the various operations in the country and that the military was over stretched.

“We have a situation at hand. There is military presence in all the 36 states of the federation, particularly in some state capitals to support the police to maintain peace and attract investors.

“But the truth is that we don’t have barracks in some places and in the hinterlands. If there is trouble in parts of the hinterlands, it would be difficult to move soldiers there because of distance. So largely we depend on intelligence reports to respond to situations. So some things happened in some places and people asked where the military people are. We cannot be everywhere given the limited resources,” he said.

“The operation was largely successful as a total of 183 criminals were arrested in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Benue and Taraba States for various offences. In Benue State, 147 herdsmen, six cultists, five rustlers and six armed bandits were arrested while 15 were arrested in Taraba State,” he added.

“In 1 Division Area of Responsibility, 13 bandits were arrested. All the arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further action. ”

