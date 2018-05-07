Nigeria: Army rescues 1,000 Boko Haram captives in Borno State

The Nigerian Army has said that it rescued more than 1,000 persons held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents in some villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday that the rescue operation was conducted by troops of the 22 Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The statement added that the villages included Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the statement, the hostages are mainly women, children and young men, who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters.

“Nigerian Army wishes to remind the public of its resolve to rout out Boko Haram and rescue all hostages.

“The public is also advised to report any suspicious character to the appropriate authority for prompt action,” the statement said.

It explained that the victims had been taken to medical facility for counselling and examination.