Nigeria: Arrest of ex-justice minister over Malabu Oil, Kogi election dominate press

The arrest of Nigeria’s ex-Attorney General and justice minister by Interpol over $1.6 billion

Malabu oil block and the declaration of Kogi governorship election result dominate the

Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation newspaper reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

has sent charges against the detained former Attorney-General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, to the International Police (INTERPOL)

in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The transmission of the charges was to prevent Adoke’s release from the INTERPOL custody

in the UAE. The EFCC claims the former minister has cases to answer in six or seven other

Jurisdictions on the $1.6 billion Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245).

The Sun reported that the Federal Government has set machinery in motion for the

extradition of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,

Mohammed Adoke from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Adoke is alleged to be complicit in a $801,540,000 bribe pertaining to Oil Prospecting

Licence (OPL) 245, which is referred to as Malabu Oil deal scam.

It was learnt that Nigeria forwarded copies of the charges against Adoke and 10 others with

regard to their roles in the oil acreage deal to the UAE.

The Daily Trust reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has

declared Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of last Saturday’s

governorship election in Kogi state.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of ABU, Prof Ibrahim Garba, who

announced the results, said Bello polled 406,222 votes to defeat his main challenger, Mr.

Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 189,704 votes.

ThisDay said 15 months after the All Progressives Congress (APC) last held its National

Executive Committee (NEC), the ruling party’s NEC will meet on Friday to deliberate on

internal crisis, suspension of members of the National Working Committee (NWC), as well

as filling of vacant NWC positions.

The Guardian said measles has killed 34 children from 3,224 cases recorded in various

communities in Yobe State in northern Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hamidu Alhaji, disclosed this yesterday while

flagging off the 2019 vaccination campaign against measles in Damaturu, the Yobe State

capital.

ChannelsTV said 14 people have been killed, while 10 others injured in a renewed attack by

suspected bandits in some villages in Gummi local government Area of Zamfara State.

Worried by the spate of criticisms that has greeted the Hate Speech Bill which passed first

reading last week, the Senate has distanced itself from the proposed legislation, the Punch

reported.