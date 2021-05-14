Nigeria assures Chad’s Transition Council of assistance

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Transitional Military Council of Chad of assistance to stabilise and return to constitutional rule.Receiving the President of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Lt.-Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, at the State House, Abuja on Friday, President Buhari said: “We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can.

“Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, we will continue the collaboration.”

The presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that President Buhari stated that the late Marshal Itno “was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria,” and so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying that Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Nigeria would help to ensure “a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people”.

In his speech, Lt. Gen. Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council “is the security and cohesion of our country”.

He reiterated his commitment to democratic, free, fair polls in 18 months, assuring that “You were very close to Marshal Itno. I’m here to reaffirm that relationship, and for you to support our transition.

“We rely on our brother country Nigeria, as we have shared history, culture, and geography. We are ready to be guided by you in our journey to constitutional rule.”

Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of Chad died in battle last month, while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased and it is expected to return to democratic rule in 18 months.