Nigeria at risk of genocide – Nobel Laureate warns

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned that Nigeria is at the risk of genocide if the Federal Government fails to put an end to the killings in the country.Soyinka said in a statement issued in commemoration of this year’s workers day on Tuesday that the Federal Government should take a decisive action to end what he described as the ongoing ethnic cleansing in some parts of the country.

He likened Nigeria to an aircraft whose pilot had gone missing, leaving the controls in the hands of his family members.

“Where was the Captain, Somewhere along the aisle, saluting the passengers, all quite proper, and indeed encouraged by regulations.

“He had placed the plane on auto-pilot, just as this nation has been for some time, so he walked between the seats, dispensing and acknowledging greetings, it was a long flight to Hong Kong, after all.

“The plane went into a sharp turn after the wrong lever was pulled, and the autopilot disengaged. The original flight pattern was annulled -does that echo a campaign manifesto and the plane was now in unqualified hands,” he said.

A report by Channels television, a private Nigerian television quoted Soyinka as saying on Monday that Nigeria “is in a terminal nosedive, and urgently requires the intervention of the international community”.

On the killings witnessed across the country, Soyinka asked President Buhari to order all land usurpers in the affected towns and villages to vacate the forcefully occupied lands within 48 hours.

He urged Buhari to issue orders to the military and police that, wherever illegal occupiers are found, they should be meted the same treatment as are accorded terrorists.

According to him, all agencies should be instructed that once cleared of usurpers, the rightful occupants should be escorted back to their farmsteads and villages and provided maximum protection.

He said that the President should order the military and the police to enforce the instruction.

Soyinka demanded suggested restitution with no further delay or subterfuge to the violated and dispossessed persons.

According to Soyinka, all available forces should be deployed to right a hideous, unprecedented wrong that has left the nation drowning in blood and the nation simply cannot continue one day longer to endure this forceful feeding of human blood.

He noted that the spectra of the Rwanda genocide looms over Nigeria and the situation cannot be termed as anything else.