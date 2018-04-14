Nigeria: Attack by Fulani herdsmen claims 51 lives

Fifty-one bodies have so far been recovered in Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states of Nigeria following a raid by Fulani herdsmen earlier this week.The discoveries were made during a search by rescuers for victims of the attack which took place on Wednesday evening.

There are fears that more dead bodies could be found given that some of the victims who sustained grave injuries may yet die in hospital or the bush where they ran for refuge during the raid.

21 corpses were found in the village a day after the attack.

Nigerian soldiers had battled the armed herdsmen for several hours following the incident.