The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to Nigeria urged political parties and candidates to use the legal instruments in case of any grievances over the results of the 2019 Nigeria elections.The African Union Election Observation Mission is led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and assisted by Minata Samate Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs.

The mission in a briefing on Tuesday praised the role played by the media.

“The media played a critical role during the election as a platform for candidates to communicate their political agendas and educate the electorate,” the mission noted in a statement.

However, the misuse of social media in propagating misinformation about the electoral process and the contestants has implications for the country’s democracy, peace and stability, it added.

Accordingly, the mission called on Nigerians and all stakeholders to act responsibly in the use of social media and refrain from spreading false information on the elections.

On Election Day, February 23, 2019, the AUEOM deployed 50 observers to 122 voting points in 13 states representing the six geopolitical regions.

In its preliminary statement last Monday, the mission said despite some reports of election-related violence, deaths, and intimidation, the overall political climate remained largely peaceful and conducive for the conduct of democratic elections.

On elections day, there were reports of bomb blasts and violence in some regions. Certain parts of the country, particularly in the North East, South-South and Middle Belt regions, faced security challenges, it added.

However, the 2019 Nigeria elections took place in a generally peaceful environment, according to the mission, it said.