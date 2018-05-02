Nigeria bans use of codeine in cough syrup

Following the increase in the rate of drug abuse, Nigeria has banned the production of cough syrups containing codeine.The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, announced the ban in Abuja on Tuesday,

“In line with the decision, the Ministry of Health directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to stop further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations with immediate effect,” the minister said.

The minister said the directive became necessary due to the gross abuse codeine usage has been subjected to in the country.

Dextromethorphan, which is less addictive, than codeine would now be used for the production of cough syrups in the country.

Adewole also directed the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, (PCN) and NAFDAC to supervise the recall for labelling and audit trailing of all codeine-containing cough syrups in the country, while banning the sale of codeine-containing cough syrup without prescription across the country.

Already, NAFDAC has held an emergency meeting with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group (PMGMAN) to inform them of the development and the embargo on all new applications for registration of codeine-containing cough syrups, according to the statement.

NAFDAC has also developed IEC materials that will be used in an already planned national campaign against drug abuse, an awareness programme that includes Young Pharmacists Group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

“This will soon be flagged off in Kano and Lagos,” he added.