Nigeria bans use of imported textile for uniforms

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the ban on the use of foreign textile materials for uniforms and requested all uniform services and hospitals to use Nigerian materials so that the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) industries will grow the economy.The Bureau of Public Procurement has been notified to enforce compliance among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government.

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this at a meeting with the Service Chiefs and stakeholders from the CTG sector in Abuja on Thursday.

Emefiele explained that for the present administration to tackle unemployment and grow the economy, the CTG sector must be revived.

“Our model to achieve this directive or mandate is to facilitate long term contract at least five years or more with these people.

“We want to have our armed forces and other uniform men to be kitted in wears produced here or using local fabrics and textile materials,” he said.

He said the CBN was not naive of the fact that the jobs of the uniform men required special and quality materials as well as the security around the wears.

The governor pledged that the team that would be raised by the bank would work with their nominees to ensure requisite quality and security associated with the uniforms.

“Your nominees will also join our team to inspect CTG factories to ensure their readiness to be engaged in the long term contract of this nature.

“We shall also work out payment term that fits budget releases for uniforms of various organisations.

“If this is actualised, with your support and cooperation, it will impact positively on CTG sector and the Nigerian’s economy at large,” he added.

Emefiele said the apex bank had started to support the sector from the bottom by funding cotton seeds for the farmers to produce quality cottons.

The representatives of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Customs, Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps, Civil Defence Corps and NYSC, among others, who attended the meeting pledged to support by patronising the industries to boost the economy of the country.

There was exhibition from different CTG sectors showcasing their products at the event.