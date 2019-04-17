Nigeria beat Angola 1-0 in U-17 AFCON tournament in Tanzania

Nigeria’s U-17 football team, the Golden Eaglets, on Wednesday defeated their Angolan counterparts 1-0 in the second match of the group stage of the ongoing AFCON tournament in Tanzania.The Golden Eaglets dominated the match from the blast of whistle, but could not convert any of the several scoring chances that they created.

The consolation, however, came when the team was awarded a penalty which was converted in the first half of the match.

The Golden Eaglets continued to dominate the proceedings in the second half of the match, but failed to increase the tally, especially when the Angolan captain was given a red card.

With this victory, the Golden Eaglets have qualified for the World Cup in Brazil later in the year.

The Nigerian team, which leads Group A with 6 points after beating the host Tanzania 5-4 in the opening match and outscoring Angola 1-0, will take on Uganda for the last match of the group stage.

Uganda which beat Tanzania 3-0 on Wednesday are second with 3 points, while Angola are third from an earlier 1-0 victory against Uganda. Tanzania are third with no points yet and they will play Angola for their last group match.