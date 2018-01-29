Nigeria beat Angola 2-1 to qualify for semi-finals of CHAN

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday came from a one-goal down to defeat Angola 2-1 to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing CHAN tournament in Morocco.In the match televised live, the Angolans were put ahead of the Super Eagles in the 55th minutes of the match when a clearance from a Nigerian defender hit the advancing Angolan striker on the chest for the opener and second goal of the Angolans in the tournament.

The pressure mounted for the equalizer by the Super Eagles paid off in the 91st minute of the 3-minute extra time when Anthony Okpotu, who had missed some crucial scoring chances in both halves, scored the equalizer for the team.

The equalizer from Okpotu sent the match into a 30-minute extra time to get the winner.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



In the second stanza of the extra time, substitute Gabriel Okechukwu dribbled his way into the 18-yard box of the Angolans before scoring the winner for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria will take on Sudan in the semi-finals of the tournament while Libya, which edged out Congo 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full time, will play host, Morocco in the other semi-finals of the tournament.