Nigeria beat Benin 2-1 in AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1 in the first leg of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.The match, which was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital in south-eastern Nigeria, on Wednesday saw the Squirrels take the lead in the 5rd minute of the match through their captain, Stephane Sessegnon.

The Super Eagles drew level close of the end of the first half, when Victor Osimhen converted the penalty kick awarded to the team when Ola Aina was fouled inside the 18-yard box by the opponent.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 63rd when Samuel Kalu’s lovely solo effort resulted in a goal to bring the score line to 2- 1 in favour of the Nigerian team.

Local media reports on Thursday said that with this victory, the Super Eagles are leading Group L with 3 points.

The reports added that the other match in the group played between Sierra Leone and Lesotho ended in a 1-1 draw.