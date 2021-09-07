International › APA

Nigeria beat Cape Verde 2-1 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Published on 07.09.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday defeated the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde 2-1 in the first leg and second game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.The match played at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo in Cape Verde saw the home side take an early in the first half, while the Super Eagles got the equalizer in the 28th minute through a rebound goal from Victor Osimhen.

The second goal for the Super Eagles came in the 75th through an own goal scored through a back pass from outside the 18-yard box by Kenny Rocha Santos that beat the goalkeeper of Cape Verde.

However the efforts by the Super Eagles to score a third goal failed, while the pressure mounted by the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde to get the equalizer did not pay any dividend as their efforts were frustrated by the Nigerian defenders and the goalkeeper.

With this victory, Nigeria top the Group C with 6 points from two matches, while Liberia placed second with 3 points after its victory against Central African Republic in Monrovia. Cape Verde and Central African Republic have one point each.

 

