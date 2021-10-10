Nigeria beat Central African Republic 2-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday redeemed their image by beating the Les Fauves of the Central African Republic 2-0 in the second leg of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 played at the Stade Omnisports in Douala, Cameroon.The Super Eagles lost the first leg match played at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, October 7 by a lone goal scored in the 90th minute by Karl Namganda of the Central African Republic.

Leon Balogun gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 29th minutes of the first half of the match, which was dominated by the Nigerian team.

After wasting several scoring chances in the first half, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal for the Super Eagles in the 45+1 minute to bring the score line to 2-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

The second half was still dominated by the Super Eagles, but they failed to score more goals with Osimhen missing three clear goal scoring chances, while the Les Fauves of the Central African Republic also missed a goal scoring chance to reduce the tally.

With this victory, the Super Eagles lead Group C with 9 points from four matches, while the second position is occupied by Cape Verde with 4 points. The Central African Republic occupy the third position with 4 points, while Liberia is 4th with 3 points.