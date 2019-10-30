Nigeria beat Ecuador 3-2 in U-17 World Cup tournament

Nigeria’s U-17 football team, the Golden Eaglets on Tuesday came from behind to beat their Ecuadorian counterparts 3-2 in the second match in Group B of the ongoing World Cup tournament in Brazil.Nigeria’s Ibrahim Said put the Nigerian side in the lead in the 5th minute of the match. But the Ecuadorians got the equalizer in the 19th when the short by the Ecuadorian player bounced off the goal post and was deflected into the net by the Nigerian goalkeeper, Daniel Junadu.

The first half ended 1-1.

The Ecuadorians went into the lead early in the second half when Johan Mina converted a penalty awarded to his team, when Nigerian player, Charles Etim fouled Ecuadorian player inside the 18-yard box to bring the score line to 2-1.

The Golden Eaglets mounted pressure for the equalizer and in the 85th minute, their efforts paid off when Said’s shot from outside the18-yard box beat the Ecuadorian goalkeeper to bring the score line to 2-2.

The Nigerian players continued pressing for the winning goal and in the 89th minute, Said got the 3rd goal to complete his hat-trick and put the game beyond the Ecuadorians, who fought back for the elusive equaliser.

The Nigerian players had in their first match against Hungary came from 1-2 down to beat their opponent 4-2.

With this second victory, Nigeria have 6 points from two matches.