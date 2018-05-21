Nigeria beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 in U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

The Nigerian U-20 football team on Sunday defeated their Guinea Bissau counterparts 1-0 in the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted by Niger.The match played at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State in south-eastern Nigeria, saw the Nigerian team score the lone goal of the match through a penalty converted by Adamu Alhassan in the 58th minute of the match.

The penalty was awarded to the Flying Eagles when Wasiu Alalade was fouled in the penalty area.

The Flying Eagles advance to the third round of the qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate score line over their opponents, having played a 2-2 draw in Bissau last week.

The Nigerian team will play Mauritania in the third round of the qualifiers in July and the winner will qualify for the tournament to be hosted by Niger.