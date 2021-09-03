Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday in Lagos defeated the Lone Stars of Liberia in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between the two countries.The match played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos was dominated by the Super Eagles in the first half with Kelechi Iheanacho putting the Super Eagles ahead in the 22nd minute of the match.

The second goal for the Super Eagles came in the 45th of the first half, when Iheanacho collected a header from a free kick and fired a shot that beat the Liberian goalkeeper.

The Super missed several scoring chances in the first and second halves of the match.

Although the Lone Stars did not score any goal, but they improved on their game in the second half and forced the Super Eagles to improve on their attack in search for the third goal, which the Liberian goalkeeper was able to block.

With this victory, the Super Eagles top the group with 3 points, while Cape Verde and Central African Republic, who battled to a 1-1 stalemate in their first game on Wednesday in Douala, Cameroon have 1 point each and Liberia has no point.