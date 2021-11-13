Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday in Tangiers, Morocco defeated the Lone Star of Liberia 2-0 in their fifth game of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.Although the Super Eagles dominated the match in both halves of the match they could only score two goals from the penalty spot.

Victor Osimhen put the Super Eagles ahead in the 15th minute of the match when he converted the penalty kick awarded to the Super Eagles when Kelechi Iheanacho was brought down inside the penalty box by the Liberian goalkeeper.

Nigeria’s second goal came in the 94th minute of the match when substitute Ahmed Musa converted the second penalty kick awarded to the Super Eagles in the dying minutes of the match when Victor Osimhen was wrestled down inside the penalty box by the Liberian goalkeeper.

With this score line, Nigeria have 12 points and lead group C, while Cape Verde which defeated Central African Republic 2-1 on Saturday occupy the second position with 10 points from five matches.

The Central African Republic with 4 points occupy the third position, while Liberia with 3 points occupy the fourth position.

Nigeria will host Cape Verde for the 6th game and final round of the qualifier on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the World Cup qualifying series, only the Group winners will proceed to the knockout phase to produce five countries that will represent Africa in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.