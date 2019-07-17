Nigeria beat Tunisia 1-0 to clinch AFCON Bronze medal

The early goal in the first half of the match gave the Super Eagles of Nigeria victory over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third place match played on Wednesday at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.Odion Ighalo scored in the 3rd minute of the first half when he pounced from a close range to kick the ball into the Tunisian net.

The ball, which came from a good cross from Jamilu Collins across the Tunisian goal area was punched out by Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia, but could not be cleared by defender Yassine Meriah, before Ighalo pounced on the ball for the goal.

The goal brought his tally to five in the tournament and he is heading for the golden boot of the tournament which ends on Friday.

The two teams could not score any other goal in the highly entertaining match despite the introduction of some youthful forwards by Gernot Rhor in the second half of the match.

The Tunisian goalkeeper saved the day for the Tunisians as he caught and punched out goal-bound balls from the attacking duo of the Nigerian forwards of Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen, who were introduced by the Nigerian coach Gernot Rhor in the second half of the match.

The Nigerian coach also used the last match of the team to give some of the players the opportunity to play in the tournament as he introduced goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who did not disappoint in the third place match.

The Super Eagles were presented with the bronze medals after the match.