Nigeria, Benin Customs hold joint sensitization programme

The Seme area command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has embarked on a joint meeting and sensitisation programme at the border region as part of efforts to promote ECOWAS Common Trade Policy with countries in the sub-region.The Controller of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, said that the sensitisation programme was designed to further strengthen ECOWAS trade policy for regional integration within the sub-region.

He noted that the programme aims at fostering regional cooperation between Nigeria and Benin Republic securities at the border in order to enhance trade facilitation for greater economic growth.

According to him, such exercise is important for Nigeria and Benin Republic in the areas of trade policies at the border.

The report by Nigeria’s Ships and Ports publication said that the command posted N9.2 billion revenue for the Federal Government in 2018.

The report quoted a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Saidu Abdulahi of the command as saying that the figure represented about 76 percent of the annual revenue target allocated to the command.

It added that the command’s Enforcement Unit also effectively combated smuggling activities resulting in a total of 1,119 seizures of goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.4 billion.

“The seizures include 37,568 bags of foreign rice worth N876m, vegetable oil worth N14m, 169 assorted vehicles worth N368m, bags of sugar worth N6.6m and general merchandise worth N101m.

“Others include poultry products worth N21million, used tyres worth N768, 600 and petroleum products worth N217, 470, 119 parcels of hard drugs/Narcotics: all successfully handed over to NDLEA (anti-drug agency). The grand total for both seizures and revenue is N9, 24 billion,” he said.