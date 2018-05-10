Nigeria boasts of 19m tax payers

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the number of tax compliant Nigerians has risen to 19 million.Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2018 edition of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Osinbajo noted that Nigeria still has a long way to go to catch up with the rest of the world as regards tax compliance.

“Earlier, I noted that as of May 2017, only 14 million economically active Nigerians pay taxes. I am pleased to note that the number is now in excess of 19 million and still growing.

“This means that efforts led by the Federal Inland Revenue Service in collaboration with many of the states inland revenue services have already added more than five million new taxpayers to the tax base,” he said.

According to Osinbajo, there is still a lot of work to be done as the country races to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of tax compliance and that Nigerians all have a role to play.

He added that there should not be any argument about paying taxes as compliance and good governance should exist side by side as the head and tail of a social contract that binds citizens and government.

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper quoted Osinbajo as saying that without the monthly allocations by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee, it would be difficult for most states of the federation to survive.

“Without federal allocation, most states cannot survive; Lagos state alone takes in as much Internally Generated Revenue as 31 states combined; it tells you how little the other states manage to bring in Internally Generated Revenue,” he said.

According to official figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the 36 states realised a total of N931.23bn in 2017 as internally generated revenue, which is an increase of N100bn over the N831.19 recorded in 2016.