Nigeria: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari dies of COVID-19

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Abba Kyari, who tested positive to coronavirus on March 24, has died of the

pandemic.The Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, announced the death on Saturday.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.” Adesina said in a terse statement.

The death of Kyari has increased the tally to 17 as the country battles with increasing cases of COVID-19.

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the number of cases has increased to 493.