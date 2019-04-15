Nigeria, Cameroon troops kill 27 insurgents

Nigeria and Cameroon troops have killed 27 Boko Haram fighters in a joint clearance operation.They destroyed gun trucks and recovered arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorists.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, confirmed that the troops encounter with the terrorists took place in the northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages.

According to him, no casualty was recorded on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian forces.

Musa listed items recovered as five gun trucks, five AK 47 rifles, one automatic Revolver Galil rifle, one G3 rifle, two General Purpose Machine gun and two Anti Aircraft guns.

He said others were four Rocket Propelled gun tubes, one PK machine gun, one M21 rifle, one locally made dane gun, five Rocket Propelled gun tube bombs and 1000 assorted rounds of different calibre ammunition.

Other items recovered from them were five AK 47 magazines, several links of 12.7 MM, one land Cruiser Buffalo, one Nissan GT, several motorcycles, one flag and a grinding machine, while one land Cruiser was destroyed.

Musa said coordinated military operation was ongoing, especially in the fringes of Gombaru-Ngala and surrounding areas to deal with terrorists fleeing from the onslaught of the Multinational Joint Task Force.