Nigeria: Cattle breeders resolve to stop night grazing

Nigerian cattle breeders rose from a meeting on Wednesday in Damaturu, Nigeria’s Yobe State capital and banned night grazing.The decision, taken at the Annual General Meeting of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), was to stop the violent clashes between herders and farmers.

The National Secretary of the association, Mr. Baba Uthman, said after the meeting that every member of the group would be instructed on the decision.

“This is a decision that has been taken by the highest decision making body of the association. As it is taken here, it will go down the ladder down to our members at the grassroots.

“They will be informed and sensitized concerning it,” Uthman said.

MACBAN also announced that a ban has been placed on grazing by minors and hawking of milk by teenage girls.

According to the group, these are the causes of cultural abuse and poses dangers to the underage.