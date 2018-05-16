Nigeria, Chinese firm sign over $6bn rail contract

The Nigerian Government and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).on Tuesday signed a $6.68 billion contract for the Ibadan-Kaduna railway segment of the Lagos-Kano railway line.Nigeria’s Transport Minister Chibuike Amaechi, who signed on behalf of the Nigerian government, said that the signing of the contract followed the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 21 February, 2018.

Local media reports quoted Amaechi as saying that the signing of the Ibadan-Kaduna segment agreement concludes all outstanding contracting of the Lagos-Kano rail line.

The Ibadan-Kaduna Standard Gauge line will run through Oshogbo-Ilorin-Minna-Kaduna, with a single track branch line from Oshogbo to Ado-Ekiti.

The Nigerian government had in March 2017 commenced implementation of the second leg of the Lagos-Kano line, which is the Lagos-Ibadan line that is currently ongoing and planned for completion by the end of 2018.