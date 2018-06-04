Nigeria: Cholera outbreak extends to two more local govts in Adamawa State

The cholera outbreak in Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas of Adamawa State in northern Nigeria has extended to Hong and Maiha local governments in the state.According to a statement by the Information Officer of Adamawa Ministry of Health, Mohammed Abubakar, two cases were recorded in each of the Local Government areas, but there was no death.

Abubakar said that the total number of cases recorded in Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha and Hong as at Sunday was 985, with 16 deaths.

The breakdown showed that Mubi North had 427 cases, with 10 deaths, while Mubi South had 554 cases, with 6 deaths.

Hong and Maiha, which are recording their first cases since the outbreak early last month, have two cases each, with no death.

The statement added that the ministry has put the fatality ratio of the outbreak as at June 3 at 1.6 percent, a drastic reduction from the initial 17 percent, when the epidemic started in May.

It urged the people to do more on personal and environmental hygiene.