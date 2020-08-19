International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria condemns coup in Mali

Published on 19.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government has condemned the coup d’état in Mali and called for the restoration of constitutional order.Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said in his Twitter handle on Wednesday that the Nigerian Government “unequivocally condemns the coup d’état that took place in Mali yesterday and demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order”.

“We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby force,” he said.

Rebel troops seized Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime, Minister Boubou Cisse in a dramatic escalation.

Local media reports on Wednesday said that other West Africa, states  along with France, the European Union and the African Union, condemned the sudden mutiny and warned against any unconstitutional change of power in Mali.

The reports added that the UN Security Council will hold emergency talks on the crisis on Wednesday, according to some diplomats in New York.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had on Tuesday expressed great concern on the seizure of power by Malian military putschists.

In a statement in Abuja, ECOWAS recalled the mediation process that was on-going during the last two months, with a view to find a solution to this crisis.

It noted that following this power grab by Malian military putschists, which is likely to have a negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the Sub-Region, ECOWAS therefore states that it utterly condemns the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita’s democratically elected Government.

