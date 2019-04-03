Nigeria condemns robbery in Dubai

Nigeria has condemned the action of five Nigerians who were arrested for alleged robbery and stealing of Dh 2.3 million Dinars in Sharjah area of Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said on Tuesday in Abuja.

The five Nigerians on Sunday allegedly stormed a money exchange centre in Sharjah and fled with 2.3 million Dinars before they were arrested by the Dubai Police.

The five suspects, who were on visitors visas to Dubai, include Chimuanya Ozoh, Benjamin Ajah, Kingsley Ngoka, Tochukwu Alisi and Chile Ndunagu.

According to the police, the men barged into the exchange and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, stole the money in multiple currencies and fled.

The presidential aide noted that the action of the five Nigerians is condemnable,

describing the action of the Nigerians in a foreign land as despicable and shameful as it is not in accordance with good character of Nigerians.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, warned Nigerians living abroad to be good ambassadors of the country and desist from tarnishing the good image of the country.

She also advised embassies to screen applicants for visa and ensure that they are of good character.