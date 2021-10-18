Nigeria conducts aerial spray to kill invading quelea birds in Jigawa state

The Nigerian government has commenced the aerial spraying of rice farms in Jigawa state in north-central Nigeria, following the invasion of the rice farms by quelea birds.Local media reports on Monday said that the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Jigawa State on Community and Social inclusion, Mr. Hamza Hadejia, stated that the aerial spraying was due to the alarm raised by the rice farmers over the inversion by quelea birds in their farms.

The reports added that Mr. Hadejia explained that the aerial spray was carried out in 11 local government areas of the state through the collaboration of the Jigawa State government with the Federal Government.

The reports quoted the zonal coordinator, pest control unit, Alhaji Abba Gana, who was represented by the Director, Abubakar Abdullah, as saying that the aerial spraying would reduce the population of the quelea birds and control other trans-border pests in Nigeria.

According to the reports, rice farmers in Gatafa village in Auyo Local Government of Jigawa State have complained that quelea birds have been a major challenge threatening rice production in the state.

The farmers have also commended the Federal and State governments for the aerial spraying of their rice farms to check the menace of quelea birds .