International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria conducts aerial spray to kill invading quelea birds in Jigawa state

Published on 18.10.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The Nigerian government has commenced the aerial spraying of rice farms in Jigawa state in north-central Nigeria, following the invasion of the rice farms by quelea birds.Local media reports on Monday said that the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Jigawa State on Community and Social inclusion, Mr. Hamza Hadejia, stated that the aerial spraying was due to the alarm raised by the rice farmers over the inversion by quelea birds in their farms.

The reports added that Mr. Hadejia explained that the aerial spray was carried out in 11 local government areas of the state through the collaboration of the Jigawa State government with the Federal Government.

The reports quoted the zonal coordinator, pest control unit, Alhaji Abba Gana, who was represented by the Director, Abubakar Abdullah, as saying that the aerial spraying would reduce the population of the quelea birds and control other trans-border pests in Nigeria.

According to the reports, rice farmers in Gatafa village in Auyo Local Government of Jigawa State have complained that quelea birds have been a major challenge threatening rice production in the state.

The farmers have also commended the Federal and State governments for the aerial spraying of their rice farms to check the menace of quelea birds .

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top