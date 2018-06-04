Nigeria: Consumer council kicks against telecom’s operating cost

Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has disagreed with the decision of telecom operators’ decision to transfer their operating cost to the customers.The Director -General of CPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said on Monday that the decision was not acceptable.

According to Irukere, the 0.005 percent directive imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on all electronic transactions is an operational cost for operators and should not in any way be transferred to the customers.

“At CPC, our main focus is the customer; that they are treated with fairness and with transparency.

“We are unwilling to accept the decision of operators to transfer the cost of business to the consumers.

“What they provide is airtime and broadband and if they decide to make additional things to secure consumers, it is cost of business to them,” he said.

Irukere said that the issue on electronic commerce hovered on payment system, “and this is what makes commerce to thrive and it includes data security”.

He noted that all should be put in place to mitigate the risk of fraud, but beyond that, the risk of exposure of people’s privacy should be upheld.

According to him, electronic commerce is the present and much more the future and it should carry the responsibility of protecting citizens.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) revealed plans by government to implement Section 44 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act of 2015 (PDF).

Section 44 of the act highlights the establishment of the National Cyber Security Fund, which is to be funded by 0.005 percent levy charged on all electronic transactions and to be domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The ATCON National President, Mr. Olusola Teniola, revealed that the apex bank notified the association to be ready for the collection of the 0.005 percent levy to finance the fund.

Teniola claimed the levy would not only affect TELCOS and Internet Service Providers, but firms operating in the financial industry would also feel the impact.

According to him, imposing such a levy will amount to a price increase across board.