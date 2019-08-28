Nigeria: Court denies bail application for detained journalist

The Federal High Court Abuja has refused to grant the motion filed by Omoyele Sowore, a detained journalist and Convener, #RevolutionNow protests.The court ruled on Wednesday in the suit filed by the former Presidential Candidate of AAC in the February 23 election, challenging his detention for 45 days by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Justice Nkeonye Maya, who declined all applications by Counsel to Sowore, Mr. Femi Falana, sent the case back to Justice Taiwo for further hearing.

Falana, who had asked the court to set aside the ex parte order granted by Justice Taiwo, also applied for bail orally when Justice Maha rejected the earlier application.

Sowore, who is presently in detention had, on August 9, approached the court, seeking an order to vacate the ex parte order that gave the DSS the legal backing to detain him for 45 days.

Justice Taiwo had, in the ruling on an ex parte application, on August 8, ordered Sowore’s detention for the said period to enable the DSS to carry out and conclude its investigation on allegations levied against him.

The DSS had also, on August 20, challenged the court order, allowing it to detain Sowore for 45 days against its request of 90 days.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters was arrested through a court order on accusation of planning to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore had convened #RevolutionNow protests, which the government considered as criminal.

Sowore has challenged the powers of DSS to arrest, investigate and prosecute him or any person under the Terrorism Prevention Act as amended.

In the documents filed on his behalf by human rights activist and lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, Sowore contended that the DSS was not one of the law enforcement agencies recognised and listed in Section 40 of the Terrorism Prevention Act as amended.