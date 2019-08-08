Nigeria: Court orders detention of convener of Revolution protest for 45 days

Published on 08.08.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore,

has been ordered to be detained for 45 days in the first instance

by a court in Abuja.The Federal High Court, on Thursday, granted leave to the Department of State Security

Service (DSS) to detain the publisher of online SaharaReporters and presidential candidate

of African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 election.

According to Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the order takes effect from today, Aug. 8 and that the

DSS can apply for additional 45 days at the expiration of the first one.

The judge gave the order in a ruling on an application by the DSS seeking an order to detain

Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of Aug. 4 by the operatives of the DSS in a hotel in

Lagos. He was moved to Abuja on Aug. 4.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest

which he had spearheaded.

There were, however, tight security around the court with officers of the Nigerian police

stationed at strategic places.