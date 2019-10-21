Nigeria: Court orders temporary forfeiture of property of ex-Senate President

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that Nigeria’s immediate past Senate President, Dr. Olusola Saraki, should temporarily forfeit two landed properties in Ikoyi in Lagos which was acquired with slush money.Saraki served as governor of Kwara State for a two-term tenure of eight years.

Justice Mohammed Liman made the temporary forfeiture order, following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency said the property are “lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi,” were suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Saraki, who was governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011 before getting into the Senate, took US$39.1 million cash from the account of the State government.

He paid the money into his accounts domiciled in Access and Zenith Banks through one of his personal assistants, Mr. Abdul Adama, at different intervals.

Mr. Nnaemeka Omewa, EFCC’s counsel, told the court that it was empowered to order the temporary forfeiture of the landed asset to the Federal Government.

After ordering the temporary forfeiture of the property, the judge directed the EFCC to publish the order in a national newspaper.

He gave 14 days for Saraki or anyone interested in the property to appear before him to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.