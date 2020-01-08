Nigeria: Court suspends hike in electricity tariffs, conduct of rerun elections

The court’s order for the suspension of the hike in electricity tariffs and the plan to conduct rerun elections in 11 states are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) not to hike electricity tariffs as announced by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) pending the determination of a motion challenging it.

The newspaper also reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described as premature, talks about 2023 elections and the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Channels Television said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is ready to conduct 28 outstanding elections spread across 11 states of the Federation.

Nigeria’s INEC Chairman Professor Mahmoud Yakubu disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Leadership newspaper said that with global oil price rising to $71 per barrel, expectations are high in Nigeria that if the trend lasts longer, the federal government would have more funds to execute the 2020 budget.

The Daily Trust reported that the Nigerian Army warned that allegation by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum that troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole were extorting commuters along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road can be counterproductive.

The Guardian said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has reported that it is pursuing full digitisation of operations in year 2020 to improve service to the public.

This Day reported that the presidency has dispelled insinuations that the federal government was lukewarm about rescuing hostages kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Punch said a conjoined set of twins that had one liver, a protruding tummy and a lower chest were successfully separated, in a 12-hour surgery involving 78 medical personnel at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The Sun said a driver attached to Major Geberal Olusegun Adeniyi, theatre commander in charge of Operations Lafia Dole, is feared to have been killed in an attack by Boko Haram on the commander’s convoy in Borno State.