Nigeria crash out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s football tournament

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have crashed out of the race to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s football tournament when the team held their Ivorien counterparts to 1-1 draw in the second leg of the qualifier played in Lagos on Monday.The African champions played out a goalless draw with the Elephantes of Cote d’Ivoire in the first leg away on Thursday in Cote d’Ivoire.

The visitors got the opening goal through Nina Kpaho in the 6th minute of the first half when Kpaho’s short from a free kick beat Super Falcons goal keeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Super Falcons got the equalizer through Captain Asisat Oshoala, who collected a through pass from her team mate to beat the Ivorien goalkeeper.

According to the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television, the Super Eagles missed several opportunities in their quest to get the winning goal.

With this score line, the Super Falcons were eliminated on the away goal rule which was in favour of the Ivoriens.

Speaking after the match, the Super Falcons captain, Oshoala said that the team did its best in the match, but could not get the winner/

According to her, what happened to her team is not uncommon in football and that the opponents were lucky to get the free kick early in the game, which they converted.

She said that the team would have to regroup and strategize for better performances in future.