Nigeria crude hits 2.9m barrels daily

Nigeria’s daily crude oil production has increased from 1.8 million barrel to 2.9 million barrels in the last five months.Rear Adm. Saleh Usman, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, on Sunday attributed the increase to the reduction of activities of oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Usman reveal the new production profile at the inauguration of some sporting facilities at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), DELTA, Warri Naval Base.

He attributed the success to the doggedness and determination of officers of the Navy to rid the oil producing region and waterways of criminal activities in line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s directives.

The Naval boss said that the Command within the period under review, experienced minimal crimes in the maritime domain and urged the communities to always provide useful information needed to sustain the feat.

According to him, “Illegal oil bunkering, oil theft, sea piracy and other criminal activities in the waterways have reduced drastically since my assumption in office in January 2018”.

The international oil companies were not having a peaceful atmosphere for operation unlike in the past when oil installations were recklessly vandalised by militants and expatriates abducted for ransom.

“Though, there have been few attempts to truncate operations, but we were able to foil them immediately. ‘’