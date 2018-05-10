Nigeria: CSOs score Buhari’s anti-corruption war low

Eighteen notable Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have declared that the anti-corruption efforts of the present administration is failing due to negligence, connivance and lack of clear institutional framework to prosecute the war.The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)i, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjan and Chairman of the Partners for Electoral Reforms (PER), Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu, told journalists on behalf of the other groups on Wednesday in Abuja that corruption has assumed worrisome heights, entrenched in a systemic fashion which has become symbolic of a colossal failure.

Speaking on transparency and accountability in asset recovery, Rafsanjan noted that in 2016 at the Anti-corruption Summit in London, the administration committed to strengthening asset recovery and management legislation through the passage of the Proceeds of Crime Bill to provide for transparent management of returned assets and non-conviction based approach to asset recovery; and develop internationally endorsed guidelines for the transparent and accountable management of returned stolen assets and that two years after the Summit, the administration was still unable to fulfill the commitments.

He recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed during the 7th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) held in Vienna in November 2017, that $2.9 billion had been recovered between May 2015 and Oct. 20, 2017, but noted that there is little information and absence of clear guidelines on how these recovered assets are utilized to maximally benefit the common citizens whose interest government had promised to protect.

Local media reports quoted Rafsanjani as saying that with the overlapping mandates of anti-corruption agencies on asset recovery management, it is unclear which of the many anti-corruption institutions leads in the coordination of asset recovery efforts, even as crucial legislature with a potential to establish an acceptable asset recovery management framework like the Proceeds of Crime Bill, 2014, is stalled without explanation.

In his remarks, Nwagwu noted that the absence of independent, comprehensive review of how many assets that could be repatriated from all agencies with the power to seize assets, and verifiable information on the end-use and the impact of reinvested assets, is a systemic challenge to a successful anti-corruption fight.

According to Nwagwu, that absence of legal requirement for Nigerian companies to maintain a register of Beneficial Ownership continues to provide a breeding ground for beneficial owners, who hide behind legal person members of a company without being identified.

“There is no legal requirement for Nigerian companies to maintain a register of Beneficial Ownership. The country lacks Central Register of Beneficial Ownership information and clear rules on access for all law enforcement and tax agencies to Beneficiary Ownership information are not available. Nigeria lacks legal framework for prosecution of non-disclosure of beneficial ownership,” he said.

He therefore called for immediate development of clear policy actions on asset recovery as recommended by Global Forum for Asset Recovery in 2017 to revert current trend and successfully combat corruption in Nigeria, and to include CSOs in the nation-wide discussion on the management and the end-use of recovered assets.

The groups frowned at the continuous violation of the Public Procurement Act 2007 through the non-appointment of the National Procurement Council as required by law and lamented that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) continues to arrogate the powers to approve contracts in clear violation of the Public Procurement Act to itself.

The CSOs include the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Partners for Electoral Reforms (PER), State of the Union (SOTU), Say No Campaign (SNC), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Zero Corruption Coalition (ZCC), Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) and Civil Society Network Against Agenda (CSNAC).

Others are Accountability Mechanism for Maternal New Born and Child health in Nigeria (AMHiN), Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Protest to Power (P2P), Centre for Democratic Research and Training (CRDDERT), Organisations of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTWA), National Procurement Watch Platform (NPWP), African centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and Borno Coalition for Democracy and Progress (BOCODEP).