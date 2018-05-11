Nigeria declares emergency phase of Lassa fever outbreak over

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that the emergency phase of the 2018 Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has ended.Adewole told a news conference on Thursday in Abuja that the control was a joint epidemiological review by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He noted that the country may continue to record cases of Lassa fever given the epidemiological of the disease in Nigeria.

According to the minister, the threat has been minimized and that occasional cases may be seen.

Adewole disclosed that the NCDC has begun a nationwide training of health workers on Lassa fever management and diagnosis to raise the level of preparedness and response to any outbreak.

In his remarks at the occasion, the CEO of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Lassa fever case count consistently declined in the past six weeks, dropping below levels considered to be a national emergency.

He said despite the end of the emergency phase of the outbreak, the NCDC and its partners would maintain intensive preparedness and response activities against the ugly scourge.

About 423 confirmed cases were reported with 106 deaths from the disease outbreak since January, when the NCDC began containment measures.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that with declining numbers and only a handful of confirmed cases reported in recent weeks, the critical phase of Nigeria’s largest Lassa fever outbreak is under control.

A statement issued by the Communication Officer of the WHO, Ms. Charity Warigon, in Abuja on Friday, said that continued vigilance was, however, needed as “Nigeria is still Lassa fever endemic”.

She noted that the numbers have dropped below levels considered to be of national emergency when compared with data from previous outbreaks.