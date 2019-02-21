Nigeria declares Friday holiday for Saturday’s elections

Published on 21.02.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, 22 February as public holiday to enable citizens prepare for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.Bankers and those offering essential services across the nation are excluded, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election,” the ministry said.

The country would hold the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Friday.

The polls were shifted from last Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because of logistic failure.