Nigeria declares holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has declared Friday, December 25, Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations, respectively.The Minister, who made announcement on behalf of the Nigerian Government, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that he felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope, and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.

He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable the government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

The Minister advised Nigerians and Christians, in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

While reiterating the government’s commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings, and other crimes and criminalities in the country, the Minister called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that would enhance intelligence gathering.

He, therefore, urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria and wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.