Nigeria declares Lassa fever outbreak, activates centres

The Nigerian Government has officially declared the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country and has therefore activated the emergency response centres for Lassa fever cases.The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said in a statement on Tuesday that there had been an increase in the number of Lassa fever cases reported from several states across the country since the beginning of the year.

He explained that recent epidemiological data shows that the trend usually occurs during the dry season – between January and April.

“As at 13 January 2019, a total of 60 confirmed cases have been reported in eight states,” he said.

“Given this increase in reported cases of Lassa fever, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared this an outbreak and activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response,” he said.

According to him, the national EOC comprises representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Environment, US Centres for Disease Control, as well as other partners.

On the preparation for the year’s emergency phase, he said that the NCDC had been providing support to states, including the provision of emergency supplies and deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRT).

He said that the RRTs would work with states in response coordination, contact tracing, case management, risk communication, as well as strengthening infection prevention and control practices.