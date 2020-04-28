Nigeria declares May 1, public holiday

Nigeria has declared Friday, May 1, as public holiday to mark 2020 International Workers’ Day, the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, announced on Tuesday in Abuja.Aregbesola commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The minister further thanked Nigerians and the labour force for their sacrifices in the present period of trial.

He said that their commitment and patience would complement efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

Aregbesola said that with the cooperation of every citizen and strict adherence to all protective measures by relevant authorities, the challenges faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind.

The minister expressed optimism that the economy of the country would rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience, taking cognisance of the various economic stabilisation efforts by the federal government.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to remain calm and be hopeful. Aregbesola wished all Nigerian workers a peaceful May Day Celebration.